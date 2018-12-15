Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of HMY stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -1.99. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 13,275,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 39.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,336 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,926,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 55.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 315,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.