HarmonyCoin (HMC) Hits Market Cap of $18.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 51.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded down 81.3% against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $18.00 and $8.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.02160645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00141387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00173263 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031772 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

