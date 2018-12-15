Harry S. Chapman Buys 1,200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.69 per share, for a total transaction of $132,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
USPH opened at $109.27 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
