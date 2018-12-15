Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Bertrandt (BDT)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.75 ($100.87).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at €73.40 ($85.35) on Wednesday. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €67.28 ($78.23) and a 1 year high of €109.60 ($127.44).

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.