HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $100,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,063,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock worth $26,887,545 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

