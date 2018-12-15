HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) a $40.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.56. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.