HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silver Lake Resources (SLR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy recommendation and our C$1.00 per share price target. Our valuation is based on the firm’s interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project, which we value at C$35 million.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

SLR opened at A$0.52 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 52 week low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of A$0.67 ($0.48).

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

