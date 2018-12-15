HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7,921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $36.57 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

