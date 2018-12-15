Head to Head Analysis: Fonar (FONR) vs. Viveve Medical (VIVE)

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Fonar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Fonar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fonar and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fonar $81.52 million 1.65 $21.23 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $15.29 million 2.72 -$36.95 million ($2.11) -0.63

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Fonar has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fonar and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fonar 23.56% 20.53% 17.86% Viveve Medical -243.98% -838.28% -104.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fonar and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86

Viveve Medical has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 475.76%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Fonar.

Summary

Fonar beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

