Head to Head Comparison: 21st North (ULGX) and LivaNova (LIVN)

21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 21st North alerts:

This table compares 21st North and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivaNova $1.01 billion 4.54 -$25.08 million $3.31 28.53

21st North has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of 21st North shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of 21st North shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 21st North and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 3 0 2.50

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $122.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than 21st North.

Risk and Volatility

21st North has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 21st North and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21st North N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -8.31% 8.77% 6.07%

Summary

LivaNova beats 21st North on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

21st North Company Profile

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. The company's product portfolio also includes various strategic portfolio initiatives, such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement, an implant device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation through the replacement of native mitral valve; VITARIA to treat heart failure through VNS; and ANTHEM-HFpEF to study autonomic regulation therapy in patients experiencing symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as treatment resistant depression. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for 21st North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21st North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.