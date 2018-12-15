Head-To-Head Comparison: Mandom (MDOMF) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 11.19% 4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $734.92 million 1.79 $56.96 million $1.18 23.14 Edgewell Personal Care $2.23 billion 0.98 $103.30 million $3.52 11.55

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mandom and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 7 2 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $47.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Mandom.

Volatility and Risk

Mandom has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Mandom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

