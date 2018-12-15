Head-To-Head Comparison: Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) vs. Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Precision Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.77 billion 3.46 $767.00 million $1.90 19.82 Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 14.99 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smith & Nephew and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 3 3 0 2.50 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98%

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Precision Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Precision Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery, various products, and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. The company primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

