Head-To-Head Comparison: Under Armour (UAA) versus Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Under Armour alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Under Armour and Ever-Glory International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 6 12 3 0 1.86 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour presently has a consensus target price of $21.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Ever-Glory International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.71 -$48.26 million $0.19 99.95 Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.15 $12.45 million N/A N/A

Ever-Glory International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -2.68% 3.96% 1.89% Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.