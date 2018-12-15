Head-To-Head Contrast: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) & PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

33.7% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 16.34% 10.76% 1.11% PDL Community Bancorp -1.75% 0.77% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $49.90 million 3.20 $6.92 million $1.06 17.95 PDL Community Bancorp $42.09 million 5.53 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.