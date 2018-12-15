Head-To-Head Contrast: Adomani (ADOM) and Garrett Motion (GTX)

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Adomani alerts:

This table compares Adomani and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adomani and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 62.58 -$21.89 million ($0.33) -1.12 Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adomani.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adomani and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 3 2 0 0 1.40

Adomani currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%. Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adomani beats Garrett Motion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.