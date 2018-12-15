Head to Head Contrast: HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) vs. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $23.26 billion 1.06 $1.88 billion $0.23 14.65 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.25 billion 3.14 $280.57 million N/A N/A

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 6.90% 24.51% 13.07% PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, H&M HOME, ARKET, and & Other Stories brands. As of March 15, 2018, it had approximately 4,700 stores in 69 markets, including franchise markets; and 44 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

