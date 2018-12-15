Head to Head Contrast: Iteris (ITI) & Risk (George) Industries (RSKIA)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Iteris does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iteris and Risk (George) Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $103.73 million 1.28 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -99.75 Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.53 $2.54 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iteris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Iteris and Risk (George) Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.83%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -4.93% -8.76% -5.50% Risk (George) Industries 20.17% 7.06% 6.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Risk (George) Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats Iteris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

