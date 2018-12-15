Head to Head Survey: Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Fluoropharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -114.68% -93.51% Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Fluoropharma Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 1.93 -$10.58 million ($22.10) -0.07 Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fluoropharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Fluoropharma Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.59%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluoropharma Medical beats Achieve Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has a license agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

