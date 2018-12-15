Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.27% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 88.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 74,701.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 92.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

