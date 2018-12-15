Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,526,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,353,000 after buying an additional 292,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,527. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

