Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $233,860 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

