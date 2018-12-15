Hershey (HSY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.81.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $107.87 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $161,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,270,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,579,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $2,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Hershey by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.