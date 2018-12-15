Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,843.50 ($24.09) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

