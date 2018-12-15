Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nike by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 80,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $3,219,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

WARNING: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/hilltop-holdings-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.