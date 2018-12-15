Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $326,000 in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:COL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a one year low of $125.04 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

