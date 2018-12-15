Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Stake Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $145,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director David William Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGV stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

