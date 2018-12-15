HM Payson & Co. Sells 53,596 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,596 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $204,242,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,452 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,962 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $47.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

