HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Sells $1,171,622.15 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) EVP Teresa South sold 33,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,622.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teresa South also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Teresa South sold 2,700 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $93,285.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Teresa South sold 2,800 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $99,932.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Teresa South sold 4,403 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $157,715.46.

HMS stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of HMS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 149,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

