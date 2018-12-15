HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Insider Sells $1,363,324.80 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) insider Douglas M. Williams sold 39,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,363,324.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.91 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

