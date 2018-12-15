Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Holdings Trimmed by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,451 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $41.94 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,830. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

