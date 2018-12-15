HomeBlockCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One HomeBlockCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including $7.51, $50.54, $24.70 and $50.47. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $17,573.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00002170 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000150 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HomeBlockCoin (HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HomeBlockCoin’s official website is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.47, $10.36, $30.77, $32.35, $19.00, $24.70, $5.46, $20.34, $11.83, $50.54, $7.51 and $13.86. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

