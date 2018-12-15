Homology Medicines (FIXX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $405,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $10,623,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,157 shares of company stock worth $11,623,113 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Homology Medicines by 246.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

