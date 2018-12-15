Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 37,927 Matson Inc (MATX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,544,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 2,750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $109,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $224,075 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX opened at $34.59 on Friday. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/hsbc-holdings-plc-acquires-shares-of-37927-matson-inc-matx.html.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.