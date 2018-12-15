Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 173,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

OSK opened at $64.02 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

