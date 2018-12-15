Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 628,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 570.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,848,000.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

