Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 66,632 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $29.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

