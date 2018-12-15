HSBC Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.66 ($37.98).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

