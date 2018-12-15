Husky Energy (HSE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at GMP Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. GMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.12.

TSE:HSE opened at C$15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 1.55999997974026 EPS for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

