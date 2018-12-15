Husky Energy (HUSKF) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUSKF. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HUSKF opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

