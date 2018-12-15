HV Bancorp (HVBC) versus East West Bancorp (EWBC) Financial Review

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HV Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp 6.04% 2.60% 0.29% East West Bancorp 34.80% 15.70% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HV Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $12.06 million 2.81 $770,000.00 N/A N/A East West Bancorp $1.58 billion 4.08 $505.62 million $3.46 12.89

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of HV Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of HV Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HV Bancorp does not pay a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HV Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A East West Bancorp 0 2 8 0 2.80

East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.74%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than HV Bancorp.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats HV Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, NOW, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial, consumer, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, individual retirement accounts, travelers checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. It is involved in lending activities, such as commercial and residential real estate, construction, and trade finance, as well as commercial business comprising accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory, and working capital loans. In addition, the company offers commercial lending loans that include commercial and industrial, multifamily residential, and land loans; and consumer lending loans, which comprise single-family residential, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. Further, it provides various international finance, trade finance, and cash management services and products; treasury services; and Internet-based services, including online banking services. As of January 25, 2018, the company operated a network of approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

