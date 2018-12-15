HWG Holdings LP Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Apple makes up 2.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $831.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

