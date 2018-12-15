Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.57. Icon posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Icon.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. 221,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,395. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Icon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,000,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,860,000 after buying an additional 367,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,211,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,093,000 after buying an additional 198,271 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Icon by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 432,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 163,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 3,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 148,411 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,964,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.