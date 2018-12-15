IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 211,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-shares-sold-by-signaturefd-llc.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.