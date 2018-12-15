IDT Co. (IDT) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.66% of IDT worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $7.06 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.11.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on IDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

