Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) EVP Sells $207,046.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.50, for a total value of $207,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $197,540.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $326.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.51 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Illumina by 272.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $77,035,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/illumina-inc-ilmn-evp-sells-207046-00-in-stock.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.