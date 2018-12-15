iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) shares were up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 210,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WARNING: “iLOOKABOUT (ILA) Trading Up 23.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/ilookabout-ila-trading-up-23-1.html.

iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.