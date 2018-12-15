iLOOKABOUT (ILA) Trading Up 23.1%

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) shares were up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 210,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)
iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.