Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Imprimis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,271.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,500. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMY. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.