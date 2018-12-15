IMS Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

