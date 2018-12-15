IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,011 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

NOV opened at $26.68 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

