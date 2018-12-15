IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $231.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $209.91 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total value of $1,485,702.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,500.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,497.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

